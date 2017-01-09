Arkansas legislature convenes at noon today
The Arkansas General Assembly convenes at noon today with a relatively modest component - 22 of 135 - of new faces, nearly all of them part of the rising Republican tide. Gov. Asa Hutchinson's s uccess at moderating the final product of the decisive GOP majority will be the most important story of the session.
