Arkansas legislators advance bill des...

Arkansas legislators advance bill designating state dinosaur after teen testifies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Mason Cyprus Oury, accompanied by Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, testifies why the Arkansaurus fridayi should be recognized as the state dinosaur Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. A group of lawmakers voted Wednesday to back a proposal dreamt up by an Arkansas high school student who wants the state to recognize the only dinosaur ever discovered within its borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Chig 33,340
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 7 hr Plum6303 22,121
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Tue Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC