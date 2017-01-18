Arkansas lawmakers say they will move quickly on tax cut plan
Arkansas legislative leaders said Thursday they plan to move quickly on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million income tax cut proposal, but said there are concerns among lawmakers about part of his planned tax break for military veterans. The top Republican in the state Senate said he'll bring Hutchinson's proposal to cut taxes for Arkansans making less than $21,000 a year before that chamber's Revenue and Taxation Committee next week.
