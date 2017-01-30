Arkansas lawmakers OK income tax break on veterans' benefits
The Arkansas House on Monday approved a tax break for retired military veterans, but the proposal is drawing objections from conservatives over a plan to raise taxes on soda, candy and digital downloads to help pay for it. The proposal, which cleared the House on a 75-14 vote, would exempt military retirement benefits for about 29,000 veterans in the state.
