Arkansas lawmakers OK ban of common abortion procedure
Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits with reporters at his State Capitol office in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, to discuss a bill limiting a common second-trimester abortion procedure. The Arkansas Senate gave the bill final approval Thursday, and Hutchinson said he would sign the bill when it arrives in his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,458
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,316
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC