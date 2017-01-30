Arkansas lawmakers' expenses decline ...

Arkansas lawmakers' expenses decline as salaries increase

Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK - Expense payments to Arkansas lawmakers dropped from $4.02 million in 2014 to $2.29 million in 2016 while their salaries rose from $2.13 million to $5.28 million. 2016 is the first full calendar year since a commission created by voters increased the salaries of legislators from $15,869 a year to $39,500 and raised salaries of the House speaker and Senate president pro tem from $17,771 a year to $45,000.

