Arkansas lawmakers' expenses decline as salaries increase
LITTLE ROCK - Expense payments to Arkansas lawmakers dropped from $4.02 million in 2014 to $2.29 million in 2016 while their salaries rose from $2.13 million to $5.28 million. 2016 is the first full calendar year since a commission created by voters increased the salaries of legislators from $15,869 a year to $39,500 and raised salaries of the House speaker and Senate president pro tem from $17,771 a year to $45,000.
