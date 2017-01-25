Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Proposing...

Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Proposing Big Changes To Medical Marijuana Amendment

9 hrs ago

Two bills are in the works that would not allow patients to smoke medical marijuana and a third bill would delay implementing Arkansas' Medical Marijuana Amendment until the federal government legalizes it. David Couch, the sponsor for the medical marijuana amendment said a proposal to not allow smoking medical marijuana is insensitive because it's the only way some patients can use it.

