Arkansas lawmakers approve governor's $50M tax cut plan

19 hrs ago

Arkansas lawmakers approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million low-income tax cut plan on Monday, setting the stage for a debate over deeper tax reductions the Republican has vowed to champion in two years. The proposal to cut taxes for more than 650,000 residents making less than $21,000 cleared the House on a 90-2 vote.

