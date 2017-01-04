Arkansas lawmaker: Modifications eyed for Medicaid plan

The top Republican in Arkansas' Senate says he expects lawmakers to begin modifying the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion even before the future of the federal health law that enabled the expanded insurance program is settled in Washington. Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren told reporters Wednesday he expects the Legislature to pursue additional restrictions to the program, which uses federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents, when lawmakers convene for the session next week.

