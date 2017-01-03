Arkansas House speaker floats idea of...

Arkansas House speaker floats idea of no tax cuts in session

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam is raising the possibility that lawmakers may not enact any tax cuts during this year's legislative session. The Republican speaker on Wednesday said one concept he's heard floated is holding off on any tax cuts during the session, which begins next week, and wait until a special session later or the 2019 legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Bunch Of Them 33,074
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 10 hr Chick1445 21,992
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC