Arkansas House speaker floats idea of no tax cuts in session
Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam is raising the possibility that lawmakers may not enact any tax cuts during this year's legislative session. The Republican speaker on Wednesday said one concept he's heard floated is holding off on any tax cuts during the session, which begins next week, and wait until a special session later or the 2019 legislative session.
