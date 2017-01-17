Arkansas House OKs Delay in Medical M...

Arkansas House OKs Delay in Medical Marijuana Launch

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas House voted Tuesday to delay the launch of the state's voter-approved medical marijuana program and ease a restriction on doctors who certify a patient is eligible to use the drug.

