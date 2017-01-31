Arkansas House OKs Bid to Revive Vote...

Arkansas House OKs Bid to Revive Voter ID

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas House approved a plan Tuesdayto reinstate a voter ID law that was struck down more than two years ago, with Republicans counting on a new state Supreme Court makeup to uphold the measure this time.

