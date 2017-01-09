Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate
TRANSPORTATION: Photo illustrates at least two modes of transportation that draws little respect from the state agency hoping to be known in the future as the Department of Transportation. A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
