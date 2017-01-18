Arkansas heritage department's open-d...

Arkansas heritage department's open-door policy: It's the exit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Multiple sources, including a member of the history listserv maintained by the University of Arkansas that is widely disseminated, report that a key employee of the Department of Arkansas Heritage has been fired. The spokesperson for DAH says the person is still on the job, which is why we are not naming the employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 21 min Eagle 12 22,123
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 hr Chig 33,340
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Tue Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC