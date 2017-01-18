Arkansas heritage department's open-door policy: It's the exit
Multiple sources, including a member of the history listserv maintained by the University of Arkansas that is widely disseminated, report that a key employee of the Department of Arkansas Heritage has been fired. The spokesperson for DAH says the person is still on the job, which is why we are not naming the employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|21 min
|Eagle 12
|22,123
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Chig
|33,340
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Tue
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC