Arkansas Has Lowest Auto Insurance Ra...

Arkansas Has Lowest Auto Insurance Rates in South Central Region

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Arkansas has lower auto insurance rates than the neighboring states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, the state insurance department reported. The Arkansas Insurance Department says a study by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows auto insurance rates in Arkansas are also among the lowest in the U.S. The NAIC recently published information showing Arkansans an average of $729 for auto insurance in 2014, the year the most recent data is available, which puts the state at the 18th lowest in the nation and less than the national average of $866.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min guest2681 33,446
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr hpcaban 22,281
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC