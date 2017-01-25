Arkansas Has Lowest Auto Insurance Rates in South Central Region
Arkansas has lower auto insurance rates than the neighboring states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, the state insurance department reported. The Arkansas Insurance Department says a study by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows auto insurance rates in Arkansas are also among the lowest in the U.S. The NAIC recently published information showing Arkansans an average of $729 for auto insurance in 2014, the year the most recent data is available, which puts the state at the 18th lowest in the nation and less than the national average of $866.
