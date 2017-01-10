Arkansas Democrat-Gazette cuts eight jobs as print advertising continues decline
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the state's dominant daily newspaper, this week terminated eight employees in Little Rock, a result of continuing declines in newspaper advertising revenue. Lynn Hamilton , president and general manager, said five jobs were cut in news, two in production and one in circulation.
