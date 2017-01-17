Arkansas committee OKs restrictions on 2nd trimester abortions
Arkansas Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley, presents a bill Thursday morning before the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor. An Arkansas legislative committee has voted to outlaw an abortion procedure that opponents call "savage" and "barbaric" while others deem it the safest way to end a pregnancy in the second trimester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|getAgrip
|33,342
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,125
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC