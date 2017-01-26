Arkansas appeals court tosses 10 sex-case convictions

The Arkansas Court of Appeals threw out 10 fourth-degree sexual-assault convictions against a Scott County man Wednesday because the statute of limitations for prosecuting those charges had expired. The court upheld convictions against James Bynum, 45, on two counts of second-degree sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to two consecutive 20-year terms, for a total of 40 years.

