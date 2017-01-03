Arkansans join traditional reading of...

Arkansans join traditional reading of Constitution in U.S. House

Read more: NWAonline

Two days after swearing to defend and uphold the U.S. Constitution, lawmakers Thursday morning read nearly the entire document aloud on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It took roughly 67 minutes to get from the opening words -- "We the People" -- to the final words of the 27th Amendment, which limits the ability of Congress to raise its own pay.

