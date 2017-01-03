Arkansans join traditional reading of Constitution in U.S. House
Two days after swearing to defend and uphold the U.S. Constitution, lawmakers Thursday morning read nearly the entire document aloud on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It took roughly 67 minutes to get from the opening words -- "We the People" -- to the final words of the 27th Amendment, which limits the ability of Congress to raise its own pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|22,014
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Dragnet
|33,102
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC