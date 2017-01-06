Annual Fee to Grow Medical Marijuana in Arkansas: $100K
A state commission has decided that Arkansas residents hoping to grow medical marijuana will have to pay an annual fee of $100,000 to operate a cultivation facility. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission set the fee amount on Jan. 3, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
