Analysis: Arkansas tax cut plan sets stage for '19 debate
To appease some conservatives pushing for deeper tax cuts than what he wanted, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson turned to a familiar strategy as he championed his tax relief plan for thousands of low-income Arkansans: a task force to call for bigger reductions in two years. It's a tactic that's assured passage of his $50 million proposal, but also guarantees that a bigger fight and tougher choices will await those sent to the Capitol for the 2019 session.
