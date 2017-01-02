After years of talk, Republicans must act on Obamacare. Tumult lies ahead.
Ernest Dumas illustrates in a column this week that the Republican promise to repeal Obamacare now faces tough political, financial and human realities - perhaps more in Arkansas than anywhere. He writes that the most damage could be done to 20 million working Americans Donald Trump vowed to protect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
