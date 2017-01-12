Adventure Arkansas: Eagle Awareness Week
In this week's Adventure Arkansas, we are recognizing National Eagle Weekend January 14th and 15th. We have seen these majestic creatures up close and personal recently as they have hatched, repopulating the once scarce species.
