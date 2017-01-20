A Teenager Just Bought a Local Paper to Challenge Social...
Throughout the election season, you may have heard that journalism is dead, the media is full of scumbags, and there isn't a shred of integrity left in the whole industry. Well, meet Hayden Taylor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Sprinkles3228
|21,969
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Bunch Of Them
|33,047
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC