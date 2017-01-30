$80M investment in Arkansas sawmill to create 120 jobs
A Canadian timber company will invest $80 million in an El Dorado sawmill, creating 120 new jobs, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said in a statement. Conifex Timber will create a "state-of-the-art" sawmill at a site previously owned by Georgia Pacific, the statement said, noting Gov. Asa Hutchinson and company officials formally announced the new jobs at an event in El Dorado on Monday morning.
