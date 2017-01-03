3 Arkansas lawmakers who defected to GOP named as committee chairs
Three Arkansas lawmakers who defected from the Democratic Party to the GOP over the past two years will be leading top committees in the House this year. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam on Monday announced who will chair his chamber's committees in the 91st General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|Now_What-
|33,149
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|3 hr
|Watcher
|6
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,024
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC