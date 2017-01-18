2 from state praise Trump selections

The two Arkansans who will vote on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks say he deserves high marks for his choices thus far. "I think he's nominated an excellent group of men and women to serve this administration, to represent the United States," U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said this week.

