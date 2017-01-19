19-year-old buys Arkansas newspaper
Katie Jacques has been publisher of the weekly newspaper that serves Brinkley and Monroe County for 20 years - longer than the county's newest newspaperman has been alive. Jacques last week sold the assets of the Central Delta Argus-Sun to Hayden Taylor, 19, whose family's roots in the county go back five generations.
