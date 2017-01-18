18th Zika case reported in Arkansas, state Health Department says
As of Friday, there have been 18 reported cases of Zika virus in Arkansas, according to the state Department of Health. That count has increased by five from mid-September when the department tallied its 13th case, Arkansas Online previously reported .
