University Of Arkansas Sending Six Students To Watch Presidential Inauguration

President-elect Trump will take the oath of office in just a few weeks and the University of Arkansas is sending six students to see it in person. These students applied and wrote three short essays explaining what they would get out of this experience and how they would bring it back to the rest of the students at the U of A. Miss U of A Darynne Dahlem, of Greenwood, is one of the student who will be heading to Washington, D.C. in January.

