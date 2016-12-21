Two homeless men accused of brutally killing dog in Arkansas, police say
Stacey DeLeon, 46, and Timothy Triggs, 42, were arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated cruelty to animals after they were interviewed by Springdale Police Department detectives, according to Lt. Derek Wright.
