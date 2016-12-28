Trump Twitter Bombs Obama

Trump Twitter Bombs Obama

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Trump, in reference to their escalating feud on the 2016 election, tweeted that he is "doing [his] best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks." Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT! In a Monday interview with David Axelrod, Obama said that he would have defeated Trump had he hypothetically sought a third term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 32,965
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 7 hr Flirts3953 21,965
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ... Dec 6 GPSn waldo 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC