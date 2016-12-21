Trucking tops in '15 in workplace dea...

Trucking tops in '15 in workplace deaths; 745 tally is a decline

Wednesday

Truck driving had the highest number of workplace fatalities in 2015 at 745, within the national total of workplace deaths of 4,836, according to recently released data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Any event is one too many," said David O'Neal, director of safety services at the Arkansas Trucking Association, but he cautioned that this is "a raw number without any context."

