The Latest: Turkey welcomes Syrian cease-fire

President Barack Obama expanded his environmental legacy in the final days of his presidency with national monuments designations on lands in Utah and Nevada that have become flashpoints over use of public land in... President Barack Obama expanded his environmental legacy in the final days of his presidency with national monument designations on lands in Utah and Nevada that have become flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S.... By The Associated Press Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died: By The Associated Press Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died: A major sinkhole has disrupted the holiday season in Fraser, a suburb of roughly 14,500 people about 15 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.