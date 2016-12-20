Taldo named to roads panel
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday at Springdale Rotary that he had chosen Taldo for an at-large position on the commission. "Few understand my vision for the state, from an economic development standpoint and beyond, better than my friend, Philip," Hutchinson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|14 hr
|Hate Cable
|1
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|_Susan_
|21,929
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC