Taldo named to roads panel

Tuesday Dec 20

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday at Springdale Rotary that he had chosen Taldo for an at-large position on the commission. "Few understand my vision for the state, from an economic development standpoint and beyond, better than my friend, Philip," Hutchinson said.

