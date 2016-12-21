State's supply of presidential inaugural tickets all but gone
Interest in presidential inaugural tickets is huge, and the supply can't keep up with the demand, Capitol Hill staff members said last week. Five members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation are no longer giving out tickets to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|news
|32,929
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|21,944
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC