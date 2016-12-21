State's balmy for now; cool air filte...

State's balmy for now; cool air filtering in

9 hrs ago

Bikers and skaters take advantage of mild temperatures Monday afternoon along the Arkansas River Trail under the Big Dam Bridge in Little Rock. Temperatures on Monday soared into the 70s in Arkansas for the second day of an unseasonably warm Yuletide front, but don't put away those Christmas sweaters yet.

