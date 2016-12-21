State doling out $7M to top-testing s...

State doling out $7M to top-testing schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NWAonline

Nearly $7 million in rewards will go to more than 150 Arkansas public schools in the coming weeks for their performance on last spring's state-required math and literacy exams. The Bentonville School District will receive the largest share of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program money -- $927,400 to be split among 11 high-performing campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Sunny 32,913
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Sat _Susan_ 21,938
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ... Dec 6 GPSn waldo 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,640

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC