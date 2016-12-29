Restaurant Transitions: Dairy Queen opening in central Arkansas;...

A DQ Grill & Chill, central Arkansas' first Dairy Queen franchise in a long time and the first of several planned such outlets, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday -- yes, New Year's Eve -- at 1550 Country Club Road at Heritage Lane, Sherwood. Todd Denton, Nelson Lively and Blake Lively are the three managing partners of owner-operator-franchisee You Scream I Scream Inc. They plan to employ approximately 70 full-time and part-time workers.

