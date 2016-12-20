Putin, And Blaming Others: Dems Desperately Seek To Delegitimize Election
As Obama and fellow Democrat travelers in the media work down their checklist of excuses for being demolished in the election, Russian email leaking is the latest "dog who ate their homework." Liberals blame the messenger, not the message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|14 hr
|Hate Cable
|1
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|_Susan_
|21,929
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC