Pottsville High attends Impacting Tomorrow summit
Thirteen students from Pottsville High School, either currently or previously enrolled in the Orientation to Teaching, recently attended the first annual "Impacting Tomorrow" summit at the Benton Event Center. This one day event, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education, showcased the teaching profession as a career choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|JOE
|32,935
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|21,943
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC