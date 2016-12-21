Pottsville High attends Impacting Tom...

Pottsville High attends Impacting Tomorrow summit

Thirteen students from Pottsville High School, either currently or previously enrolled in the Orientation to Teaching, recently attended the first annual "Impacting Tomorrow" summit at the Benton Event Center. This one day event, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education, showcased the teaching profession as a career choice.

