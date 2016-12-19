Pediatric cancer survivors get visit from Santa
Riley Lentz, 16, of Greenbrier, kicked off the holiday season in style with a little help from Santa and Mrs. Arkansas 2017 Kristen Thomas at the CARTI Kids Christmas Party. Greenbrier pediatric cancer survivor Justice Harris, 8, took a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Arkansas 2017 Kristen Thomas at the CARTI Kids Christmas Party in Little Rock.
