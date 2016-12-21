Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe ...

Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe weather, forecasters say

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of central, southwest, and northeast Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. A wide swath of Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Monday afternoon, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible, according to the National Weather Service.

