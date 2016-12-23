Outraged Mike Huckabee Slams Obama on...

Outraged Mike Huckabee Slams Obama on UN Vote: 'An Insult to Israel'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee - enraged and referencing a "middle" finger and "backsides" - slammed President Barack Obama Friday for abstaining on the U.N. Security Council vote that condemned Israel for settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. "I'm so outraged I can't even hardly contain myself," the former Republican candidate told Sandra Smith on Fox News.

