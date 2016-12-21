New bids to require bridge-repair skills
Benton County officials will rebid repair work on the historic War Eagle Bridge and include requirements that bidders have some experience in bridge work. County Judge Bob Clinard told the Quorum Court on Tuesday that the county has received approval from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department and the federal agencies involved to rebid the work.
