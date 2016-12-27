Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses
PACKED: Each of the four meetings the marijuana commission has held this month have filled the room to capacity and then some. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today continued creating rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities, one of the two types of businesses envisioned by the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters in November.
