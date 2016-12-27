Marijuana commission split on geograp...

Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

PACKED: Each of the four meetings the marijuana commission has held this month have filled the room to capacity and then some. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today continued creating rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities, one of the two types of businesses envisioned by the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters in November.

