Lawmakers reject HHS plan to house immigrants in Arkansas

Three Republican lawmakers are calling on the Department of Homeland Security not to use a former jobs center in Arkansas as a place to house illegal immigrants. "The Department of Health and Human Services should not use the Ouachita facility to shelter unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors," Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman said in a joint statement, along with Rep. Bruce Westerman.

