Lawmakers reject HHS plan to house immigrants in Arkansas
Three Republican lawmakers are calling on the Department of Homeland Security not to use a former jobs center in Arkansas as a place to house illegal immigrants. "The Department of Health and Human Services should not use the Ouachita facility to shelter unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors," Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman said in a joint statement, along with Rep. Bruce Westerman.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|14 hr
|Hate Cable
|1
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|_Susan_
|21,929
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
