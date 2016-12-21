Insurance Insights

Insurance Insights

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Now that Medicare Open Enrollment is over, it is now time to focus on the scammers who will attempt to pray on Arkansas Seniors as we get into the new year. Unfortunately, unscrupulous people will be looking for a late Christmas gift of someone's bank information by posing as Medicare representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr JOE 32,935
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 12 hr Aquarius-wy 21,943
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ... Dec 6 GPSn waldo 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,003

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC