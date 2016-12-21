In meth-ring case, 13 of 19 plead guilty; Arkansas woman, 62, believed to be top distributor
Most of the 19 people federal authorities arrested this fall when they dismantled a methamphetamine distribution ring have pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Federal court records show 13 defendants have entered guilty pleas to charges in two of three indictments issued in October.
