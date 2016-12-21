HUD's $4.3M aids homeless in Arkansas

HUD's $4.3M aids homeless in Arkansas

Read more: NWAonline

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced nearly $4.3 million in grants to homeless housing and service programs in Arkansas. The recipients include the Little Rock Community Mental Health Center, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the Our House shelter in Little Rock; the city of Pine Bluff's Economic and Community Development Department; and the Shelter Plus Care Renewal Project.

