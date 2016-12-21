HUD's $4.3M aids homeless in Arkansas
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced nearly $4.3 million in grants to homeless housing and service programs in Arkansas. The recipients include the Little Rock Community Mental Health Center, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the Our House shelter in Little Rock; the city of Pine Bluff's Economic and Community Development Department; and the Shelter Plus Care Renewal Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|14 hr
|Hate Cable
|1
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|_Susan_
|21,929
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC